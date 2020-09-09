1 person in custody in connection with Coastal Grand Mall stabbing, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a stabbing and shooting at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Police have one suspect in custody in connection with the incident. A name of the suspect will be released after charges are filed, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

According to police, they were called to the food court area of the mall. Two people are receiving treatment and it is being investigated as a shooting, according to Vest. Police originally said they were called for a fight.

Story continues below.













Cpl. Vest tells News13 there are several crime scenes, one of which is inside the mall.

According to the police report, both people who were injured sustained “severe lacerations,” but it is unclear if they are from a stabbing or a gunshot.

Cpl. Vest said police are searching for a small black four-door sedan last seen heading out of the city on Hwy 501.

The mall is currently closed to the public.

News13 asked the company that owns Coastal Grand Mall for a statement and they told us to direct all questions to police.

Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Coastal Grand Mall and two people are hurt. Tune in to @WBTWNews13 at 5 for a live update: pic.twitter.com/6TvCPnovFg — Elisia Alonso WBTW (@3lisia) September 8, 2020

News13 is working to learn more details about what happened. Below is dispatch audio from the shooting from Broadcastify.

Editor’s Note: The audio has been edited to cut out any identifying information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

This story will be updates as we learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: