100 year-old war Veteran speaks at Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – December 7th is national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

This is a time to honor the thousands of U.S. citizens who were killed in the 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Veterans of Foreign War Posts 2771 gathered at Lenoir County Courthouse to conduct their annual Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony, and this year they had a very special guest.

J.L. Wilson is a 100 year old Pearl Harbor survivor and resident in Lagrange North Carolina.

He shared his story of the horrific events that took place that day in 1941.

“Course it brings back a lot of memories it’s true. But I’m just glad that I’m alive and able to talk about it really and to remember of course the things that took place back then at that time,” says Wilson.

The State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Craig Armstrong, gave J. L. Wilson a special presentation from the National Headquarters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Veterans from a variety of branches and wars came together to show support.

After the ceremony the veterans made their way to G.I. Joe’s Military Living History Museum for refreshments.

Commander of the Kinston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2771, Tab Brown, shares how the local community can help appreciate and recognize veterans.

“One easy thing to do and it doesn’t cost a dime is just come support Veteran events like today. You know have events on Veterans Day. Fourth of July, Memorial Day, just come and show your support, just be there for events like today and then maybe even talk to some of the Veterans afterwards and get to know them and some of their experiences,” Brown said.

If you would like to get involved in helping support veterans you can find more information at these websites:

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) – provides rehabilitation, activities and career counseling for our nation’s wounded warriors and their families.

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) – builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post–9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) offers a variety of services to disabled veterans and their families.