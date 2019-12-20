13 Kinston residents sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, before Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, twelve men and one woman were sentenced for their roles in selling heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and guns to undercover agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) in 2018.
The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation Crosstown Traffic, which targeted violent gang members operating out of Kinston.
“Today’s sentencing is the culmination of a focused initiative designed to remove the most dangerous individuals from our neighborhoods,” stated Vincent Pallozzi, ATF Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge. “These collaborative efforts with our local, state and federal partners have a major role in breaking up violent criminal groups.”
The defendants who have been sentenced this far are:
- Jaqual Montie Koonce, aka “Little Haiti,” 22, of Kinston, NC. Koonce was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Koonce was sentenced to 240 months’.
- Nahson Jahkeem Suggs, aka “Nas,” 23, of Kinston, NC. Suggs was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, four counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting, one count of distribution of a quantity of heroin and methoxyacetal fentanyl, two counts of distribution of a quantity of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Suggs was sentenced to 123 months’.
- Dwayne Leonzo Herring, 31, of Kinston, NC. Herring was convicted of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Herring was sentenced to 90 months’.
- Jarrett Jerome Johnson, aka “JJ”, 21, of Kinston, NC. Johnson was convicted of distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Johnson was sentenced to 48 months’.
- Tyricco Mario Pitts, 28, of Kinston, NC. Pitts was convicted of distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Pitts was sentenced to 40 months’.
- DeAndre Murrell, aka “Man,” 25, of Kinston, NC. Murrell was convicted of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Murrell was sentenced to 37 months’.
- Quren Shaikeem Mewborn, aka “Buddha,” 24, of Kinston, NC. Mewborn was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mewborn was sentenced to 36 months’.
- Khadafi Kameek-Montr Barnes, aka “Nookie,” 18, of Kinston, NC. BARNES was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of heroin, and aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine. BARNES was sentenced to 22 months’.
- Deshakeem Ty, aka “Trouble,” 26, of Kinston, NC. Turnage was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm. Turnage was sentenced to 108 months’.
- Arventiono Nyreki Lawson, 22, of Kinston, NC. Lawson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of heroin. Lawson was sentenced to 30 months’.
- Jaywuon Marquis Nobles, aka “Chop,” 22, of Kinston, NC. Nobles were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Nobles was sentenced to 78 months’.
- Corey Mills, 24, of Kinston, NC. Mills was convicted of possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Mills was sentenced to 5 years’ probation.
- India Ayesha Wilkerson, aka “Esha,” 21 of Kinston, NC. Wilkerson was convicted of distribution of a quantity of codeine and aiding and abetting. Wilkerson was sentenced to 3 years’ probation.