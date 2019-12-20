13 Kinston residents sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, before Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, twelve men and one woman were sentenced for their roles in selling heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and guns to undercover agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) in 2018.

The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation Crosstown Traffic, which targeted violent gang members operating out of Kinston.

“Today’s sentencing is the culmination of a focused initiative designed to remove the most dangerous individuals from our neighborhoods,” stated Vincent Pallozzi, ATF Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge. “These collaborative efforts with our local, state and federal partners have a major role in breaking up violent criminal groups.”

The defendants who have been sentenced this far are: