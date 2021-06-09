UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been identified and are facing charges for illegally coming on to former Carolina Panther star Thomas Davis’ property and stealing two firearms and driving away in Davis’ McLaren 720S, crashing it down the street.

Pursuant to North Carolina State law, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they’re prohibited from releasing the names of the suspects due to their respective ages.

Deputies said both teens face juvenile petitions charging them with burglary, two counts of larceny of a firearm, five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and one count of motor vehicle theft.

A judge issued a Secure Custody Order for the two teenagers and deputies are attempting to locate them. Once in custody, they will be held in a juvenile facility pending an appearance before a District Court judge, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The brazen theft happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the Stratford on Providence neighborhood, a gated Weddington community.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspects spent a considerable amount of time rummaging through several unlocked vehicles on the Davis property, stole two firearms, and then gained entry into the garage where a McLaren 720S was parked.

The juvenile suspects stole the McLaren sports car and drove away from the Davis residence but failed to make it out of the neighborhood before crashing the vehicle, rendering it inoperable.

Detectives believe the teens crashed the car into another vehicle that was used to shuttle them into the neighborhood. The stolen firearms have not been recovered, the sheriff’s office said.