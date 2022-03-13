NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to run across the highway in Nags Head Saturday evening.

According to Nags Head officials, the crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Croatan Highway.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the girl, who was visiting from Albania, attempted to run from the west side of South Croatan Highway to the east side of the road at the time of the crash.

When she got to the inside northbound lane, she was struck by a 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by a 65-year-old Nags Head resident.

Three off-duty EMS employees who were nearby started CPR and were able to restore a pulse, however the teen later died of her injuries at the Outer Banks Hospital.

Officials say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. Charges are not expected to be brought against the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.