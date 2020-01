KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) In 2003, an explosion and fire destroyed the West Pharmaceutical Services plant that killed six people and injured more than 38 people.

West Pharmaceutical is known for manufacturing, packaging and delivery systems for pharmaceuticals.

In 2003 the explosion was felt for miles through Kinston and Lenoir County.

In 2016 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.expanded it’s business and the company invested $19 million.