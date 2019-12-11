2 arrested for child abuse in Lenoir Co.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A couple has been arrested for child abuse in Lenoir County.

On Tuesday Lenoir County deputies responded to a residence on Hwy 258 North in Kinston for a reported disturbance.

Deputies said upon their arrival the male had fled from the home and the female was still present.

A four-year-old child was found in the home who had been severely abused deputies said.

The child was transported by Lenoir County EMS for treatment.

Deputies said they learned the child had been in the custody of her mother and the mother’s boyfriend and they had physically abused.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram stated,

“I am appalled by this crime. It makes me sick to know that someone could do what they did to this child. A four-year-old child can not protect themselves…but they are not supposed to have to. Children trust their parents/or caregivers and they believe they are their protectors. In this case, the child is safe now only because the suspects that did this and/or allowed it to go on without getting help are behind bars to face their charges.”

Casey Lynn Wood, the mother of the victim, was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Wood is being held at the Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

James Dean Smith, the boyfriend of Wood was arrested after he was located in Greene County deputies stated.

Smith was charged with child abuse and an order for his arrest as a probation violation absconder.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, NCDPS Probation and the NCSBI assisted in the arrest of Smith.

He is confined in the Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.