2 arrested in Jones Co. after traffic stop

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) A male and a female have been arrested in Jones County after a traffic stop.

On Thursday the Jones County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 70.

Officials said they seized several types of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and U.C. currency.

Molly Coyne Daly, 25 of New Bern was charged with possession of heroin.

She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Jonathan Johnny Pak,34, of New Bern was charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of crystal math
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Both are currently at the Jones County Jail.

