2 ECU board members accused of funding SGA campaign

GRENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two members of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees have been accused of violation of the University of North Carolina System Policy.

These trustees face expulsion after allegations of funding an SGA campaign.

The ECU Board of Trustees letter alleges that board members met with an ECU student to encourage the student to run for student body president.

The General Assembly of the UNC Association of Student Governments released a resolution entitled, “Student Leadership and Shared Giovernacne Support Act,” that states, “The Chair of the UNC Board of Governors Committee on University Governance received a letter from the leadership of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees on January 18, 2020, to share that they believed that two members of the ECU Board of Trustees had violated UNC System Policy 200.7.”

The two trustees allegedly offered financial support to the student’s potential campaign.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson, Interim Chancellor of ECU released the following statement:

“Administrators at East Carolina University are aware of claims registered with the UNC Board of Governors regarding governance issues involving the ECU Board of Trustees. Through the UNC Board of Governors process, those claims have been directed to the Governance Committee, which is responsible for any investigation.”

The two trustees also allegedly offer to use their positions to obtain student information that could be used to the student’s potential campaign.