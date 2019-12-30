2 injured, 1 wanted in night club shooting in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Over the weekend a shooting occurred in Ayden where two men were injured and one man is wanted.

Ayden Police Department responded to the Legacy Lounge off NC 11 S. around 1:20 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers said they found one victim inside the club with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A second victim arrived at Vidant with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The two victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Both victims were shot with what appeared to be a small-caliber weapon, officers said.

Officers identified Quantez Dache Holloway of Greenville as the shooter.

Investigators obtained warrants for the following charges:

Firearm possession by a felon

Discharge Weapon in City Limits

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury\

As of this morning according to police Holloway has not been located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ayden Police Department at 252-481-5844 or anonymously on Ayden Police Department EZ Call number 252-746-APD0 (2730).