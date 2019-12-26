Live Now
2 killed, 6 wounded in latest shootings in High Point

by: Associated Press

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Six people were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in High Point, the latest in a series of shootings in which two people were killed, police said.

The latest shootings were reported on Tuesday in a parking lot, the High Point Enterprise reported.

Police Department Lt. Matt Truitt confirmed that a half a dozen people were shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

According to police, a 27-year-old was shot to death and another person was wounded in a shooting in east High Point late Monday evening.

Then, police said, a 17-year-old was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the High Point-Jamestown border.

There have been no arrests reported in any of the cases, according to police.

