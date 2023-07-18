A Cessna 177 similar to the one that crashed in Edgecombe County. Public domain photo. (2023, June 25). In Wikipedia.

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A small plane crashed into a pond near Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport on Tuesday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened at around 7 p.m. and involved a single-engine Cessna 177.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash, FAA officials say.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that no one was injured in the crash in Edgecombe County. The pair aboard the plane exited on their own after the crash, the highway patrol said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

