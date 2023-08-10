GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two teens have been charged for “causing panic” after popping balloons Saturday evening at the Haywood Mall.

According to the Greenville Police Department, an officer stationed at the mall saw a large number of people running from the mall at 6:10 p.m. The officer began investigating while calling for backup.

As a precautionary measure, the Haywood Mall was evacuated, and all stores were temporarily closed to ensure the safety of everyone present.

After further investigation, officers determined the cause of the panic was the result of two teenagers popping balloons inside the mall.

Officers located and charged a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old with breach of peace, high and aggravated.

“Their actions, though seemingly harmless, caused a significant disruption in the community,” the Greenville Police Department said. “Such a serious lapse in judgment not only jeopardizes public safety but also places unnecessary strain on valuable emergency resources.”

Police said no shots were fired during the incident.