2-year investigation results in convicted felon arrest on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A convicted felon has been arrested on drug charges after a two-year investigation in Onslow County.

On November 26, 32-year-old Donald Shaquan Miller aka “Moo-Moo,” of Maple Hill was arrested for distributing narcotics throughout Onslow and Pender counties, officials said.

Outstanding federal indictments were served on Miller and a search warrant was served at his residence in Maple Hill.

During the search, officials said they seized (17) firearms, 1,180 grams of crystal meth, 391 grams of heroin and $33,822 cash.

Four of the guns recovered were confirmed to have been stolen according to officials.

Miller was charged with:

Conspiracy

(3) Counts distribution of crack cocaine

Distribution of heroin

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit stared the investigation approximately two years ago.

Additional agencies that assisted with the investigation included the NC State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Unit-Wilmington Field Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Currently, Miller is in U.S. Marchal’s Service custody with no bond.

On Monday, he waived his detention hearing and remains in custody.

The case remains under investigation with additional federal charges pending.