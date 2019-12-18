2nd family accuses ex-Vance County deputy of manhandling student; investigation underway

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a second family accused a deputy of manhandling a student at Vance County Middle School.

Warren Durham was charged with child abuse Tuesday after a video surfaced of him slamming an 11-year-old boy to the floor twice in Vance County Middle School. Durham was fired as the school’s resource officer Monday.

“They’re there to be protected,” said Roslyn Wynn. “How could you go to school and get slammed in school and hurt like this?”

Wynn says an encounter with Durham Thursday left her daughter with a dislocated shoulder and whiplash. She filed a formal complaint with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“I’m scared to even go to school now like I don’t even want to walk in the school building anymore,” said Wynn’s 12-year-old daughter Miktazza.

Miktazza Wynn says she was walking in the hall with her class after lunch Thursday when the SRO told her she was walking too slow.

“That’s when he came up close to me was like, ‘get out of my face, I said walk fast,'” said Wynn.

The 12-year-old admits to talking back to the SRO, but then things escalated. She claims he started to yell at her, so she called her mom on her cell phone.

Roslyn Wynn says she listened in confusion, and then concern for more than eight minutes.

“I could hear her screaming, saying ‘you’re hurting me. Why did you do this? You’re pulling my hair.’ Then I heard a man’s voice say, ‘I do what I want to do. You’ve got too much mouth on you, you act like you’re grown,'” said Wynn.

Miktazza claims as she tried to walk past the SRO, he grabbed her by the shoulder and threw her against a locker.

Roslyn Wynn says the school’s principal called her at 11:14 a.m. Thursday morning, but says it was other parents who told her Miktazza was allegedly attacked by the SRO. Wynn says her daughter was suspended from school for talking back.

“They can talk junk to you all day long. Redirecting them is what they’re supposed to do, not beating up and slamming them all over the place,” she said.

Wynn took her daughter to the doctor Friday and says she called the Sheriff and the Board of Education the same day.

She says since the alleged attack her daughter has had trouble sleeping and fears to return to school.

“She’s been up every night. She has nightmares. She screams out,” said Wynn.

Unlike the other student’s assault, no video has surfaced of the girl’s alleged assault.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said the sheriff’s office is conducting a preliminary investigation into Wynn’s claims. Waters said as of Tuesday his office is focused on the other child’s case.