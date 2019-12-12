3 arrested in overnight Narcotics operation in Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three men have been arrested in an overnight narcotics operation in Pitt County.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday as part of an investigation, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, along with Deputies from the K9 Unit, conducted two simultaneous traffic stops at different locations.

One traffic stop occurred on Woodlawn Avenue in Greenville.

During that stop, detectives said they seized 40 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Travis Thompson, 31, of Greenville was arrested.

He was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine by possession

Sell and deliver,

Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana,

Possession of a controlled substance at a local confinement facility

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

The second traffic stop occurred at 4600 E. 10th St. (Walmart) in Greenville.

Detectives said in that stop, 23 separate containers of marijuana and a jar of marijuana were seized.

Marcus Powell, 32, of Ayden was arrested.

He was charged with Possession with:

Intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

3 counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Also arrested in the Walmart stop was Jayar Rodriguez, 25, of Greenville.

He was charged with:

3 counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.