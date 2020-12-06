Morehead City Fire, EMS respond to 3 fires involving portable heaters



MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – For the third time in just over three weeks, Morehead City firefighters responded to a fire involving a portable heater.

Frist responders were called to Jones Road in Morehead City around 11:47 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officials say flames could been seen from the street.

The home-owner was able to escape prior to the firefighters arrival. The mobile home is a total loss.

The two other recent fires involving portable heaters occurred on November 19th and December 3rd, resulting in severe damage.

The local Red Cross is currently helping the victims.