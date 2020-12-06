Morehead City Fire, EMS respond to 3 fires involving portable heaters

by: WNCT Staff

Courtesy: Morehead City Fire-EMS Facebook page


MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – For the third time in just over three weeks, Morehead City firefighters responded to a fire involving a portable heater. 

Frist responders were called to Jones Road in Morehead City around 11:47 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officials say flames could been seen from the street. 

The home-owner was able to escape prior to the firefighters arrival. The mobile home is a total loss. 

The two other recent fires involving portable heaters occurred on November 19th and December 3rd, resulting in severe damage. 

The local Red Cross is currently helping the victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

