Chickens in cages brought to the cock fighting event (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been arrested for cock fighting after deputies interrupted one of their events Saturday morning, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:45 a.m., deputies said they received an anonymous tip related to a possible cock fighting event in progress on the 3500 block of Old Nash Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a dirt path that led to a small grassy field behind a home. They said there was also a gate across the dirt path leading to the field.

Deputies said they found 40-year-old Bobby Eatmon, of Simms, at the gate accepting money from drivers as they entered the gate.

“Deputies observed several other subjects running to various locations off the property with chickens in their arms when they saw deputies approaching,” the sheriff’s office shared in a release.

It said several small cages were seen across the property next to vehicles, and some of the cages had chickens and roosters in them.

Deputies also said they made contact with 63-year-old Richard Perry, of Middlesex, who owned the property.

Investigators determined the event was related to cock fighting and there was a $40 entry fee per vehicle.

By the time deputies arrived, they said the fight had not taken place yet.

Deputies said they seized any money related to the event and placed the money into evidence.

During the investigation, deputies also identified 38-year-old Dustin Collie, of Spring Hope, as an accomplice.

The sheriff’s office said Eatmon, Perry and Collie were all arrested and taken to the Nash County Detention facility.

The three were charged with cock fighting, a Class I felony.

They all received $5,000 secured bonds.

Deputies said the three men have since posted bond and have been released.

They are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Cockfighting is a felony in all 50 states under federal law and calls for sentences of 5 years in prison and fines of $250,000.

Cockfighting is also a felony under North Carolina State law.