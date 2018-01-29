Lumberton armed bank robber sentenced to life in federal prison

(WNCT) A man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for the Lumberton armed robbery.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that Chief United States District Terrence W. Boyle, sentenced Demetris Sean Robinson 27, of Whiteville to life plus 10 years to be served consecutively, followed by 5 years of supervised released.

Robinson was ordered to pay $40,302 in restitution.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) – A third suspect in a North Carolina bank robbery and shootout with police has been arrested, leaving just one suspect at large.

A release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Jan. 23 robberies of a Lumberton bank.

Police say four men had exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing.

News outlets report police still are looking for 26-year-old Demetris “Bo Bo” Sean Robinson.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jeramie Ross Vaughn and 27-year-old Rashad Donavan Young on Thursday.

Both were charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Pridgen was taken to the Columbus County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether the detained men have lawyers.