4th of July firework safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

With the 4th of July just around the corner, it’s important to remind ourselves the safety precautions needed when handling fireworks.

According to Greenville Fire/Rescue, nearly 20,000 fires are started annually from firework usage.

Half of all firework injuries reported result with people in the emergency room, and children ages 10-14 have the highest rates of injuries from using these devices.

If you think good old sparklers are completely safe, that’s not the case.

These lighting sticks account for almost one quarter of firework emergency room visits.

Alfred Everington is a Greenville Fire/Rescue Captain who does inspections on multiple firework sales tents across Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Captain Alfred Everington inspecting a firework tent.

Everington says these inspections save lives.

“We want the customers and the patrons here to be safe. Make sure we can stop any issues before it starts,” said Everington.

During inspection, Everington checks to make sure the tents are properly set up, while also looking for fire extinguishers and exit points.

Everington stressed that families can use alternative ways to show patriotism on July 4th.

Red, white, and blue silly string, and even glow sticks are a fun and safe way for people to show their pride.