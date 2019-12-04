Fundraiser for 5-year-old child shot in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The family of a five-year-old shot in the head is asking for your help in her road to recovery.

Amelia Brown was shot in the head on December 3rd on Pompano Drive near Gracie Farms Road.

Officials said she was in a car with her mother when she was shot.

Her grandfather Harry Brown has organized a fundraiser at Threeway Convenience Store in New Bern.

The event is to help the family cover medical expenses.

Harry said Amelia’s mother will be out of work as Amelia recovers.

Amelia is recovering at the hospital and her grandfather said the five-year-old is in good spirits and strong.

“She’s coming along. They’re trying to wing her a little feeding tube, but she’s coming. Amelia’s strong,” said Harry.

The fundraiser began on Friday and will continue until Sunday. Harry said the community has shown a lot of support to see Amelia get better.

“A guy in the marines came up and just said ‘I’m buying two plates, hope your grandbaby get well’. That was awesome right there. He had to come all the way from Havelock to do that,” said Harry.

The fundraiser is located at 1035 Biddle Street in New Bern. Food will be served beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will continue until Harry says there is no more food.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering over $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting.

PREVIOUS

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting injuring a five-year-old girl.

According to Investigative Sergeant Mike Sawyer, deputies responded to a residence on Pompano Drive near Gracie Farms Road in reference to shots fired.

5-year-old Amelia Brown was in a car with her mother when she was shot in the head, officials said.

“All these types of cases affect the officers and the community, but especially when it involves a 5-year-old child,” said Captain Tony Cummings, Craven County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s one that encourages us to work harder and that’s exactly what we’re doing at this point.”

The young girl was shot in the head and was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Sheriff’s Office is interviewing several persons of interest. Sgt. Sawyer says this is the second time in two weeks there was a shooting at this residence.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting and several vehicles have been impounded.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

“We have conducted interviews. We are continuing to follow up on investigative leads. We are asking the public to reach out and provide any information they have no matter how small the information may seem to the individual that has it, we need it,” said Cummings.

Neighbors who spoke with WNCT today said an incident involving a firearm happened in the same area two weeks ago.

Those neighbors want to see a larger police presence in the neighborhood.

“We are concerned and will be stepping up patrols in this area, and we are going to keep this community safe,” said Cummings.