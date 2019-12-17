5-year-old shot inside Chocowinity home

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old child.

According to deputies, the Beaufort County Emergency Communications received a 911 call just before 2 pm Sunday about the child shot inside a home off NC Hwy 33 E. in Chocowinity.

A family member tells 9 On Your Side that the young girl’s name is Tiana Moore.

The shots that were fired into Moore’s grandparents house hit her in the hip right above her pelvis causing bone fragments, deputies said.

The child was taken to Vidant Beaufort, then later transferred to Vidant in Greenville where she is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.