CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has blocked all lanes on Route 581 east in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N GETTYSBURGCAMP HILL and Exit 6B: I-83 SOUTH – YORK. All lanes closed.

This involves 73 vehicles according to PennDOT. The road will be closed for several hours.

Motorists traveling on I-83 North to 581 West are now being directed onto I- 83 north to I-81 south.

Vehicles traveling I-83 south across the bridge to 581 West are being directed to I-83 south.

There will be buses coming to pick up people involved in the crash and taking them to the New Cumberland Borough fire department, according to State Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The video below was taken by abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw of the bus helping people involved in the crash.

Below are photos taken from abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw, who is currently on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed at this time there are reports of multiple non-life-threatening injuries and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.