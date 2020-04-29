71 Year Old to Graduate with East Carolina’s Class of 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Craig Matta attended East Carolina University from 1966 to 1970, but he never graduated.

Following retirement, the #1 item on his bucket list? To finally get that degree.

So at age 71, over fifty years later, Matta is making his dream come true.

Craig Matta will be 1 of 5,000 seniors graduating from East Carolina University, class of 2020.

Although he is disappointed he won’t get to walk across the stage like he always dreamed, he is still ecstatic to be an official college graduate.

ECU’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony will be held May 8 at 10:00am.

For more on Craig’s inspirational story continue to follow WNCT for the latest updates.