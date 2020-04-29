Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

71 Year Old to Graduate with East Carolina’s Class of 2020

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Craig Matta attended East Carolina University from 1966 to 1970, but he never graduated.

Following retirement, the #1 item on his bucket list? To finally get that degree.

So at age 71, over fifty years later, Matta is making his dream come true.

Craig Matta will be 1 of 5,000 seniors graduating from East Carolina University, class of 2020.

Although he is disappointed he won’t get to walk across the stage like he always dreamed, he is still ecstatic to be an official college graduate.

ECU’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony will be held May 8 at 10:00am.

Commencement

For more on Craig’s inspirational story continue to follow WNCT for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV