9 shot 1 dead, including an injured 2-year-old in Savannah mass shooting

(Correction: Police incorrectly said two people died in the previous version of this article. Police now say only one person has died.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine people were injured and one person is dead in a mass shooting Friday night.

According to Police, a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old were among those shot and are suffering non-life threatening injuries. One adult is dead.

Police said the shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels apartments on Avery Street. Shots rang out around 9 p.m.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects. Savannah Police continue to investigate. Mayor Van Johnson asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Last evening, #Savannah, like so many other cities in the nation has been victimized by a mass shooting.



Friday night, 9 people were shot including a 13-year-old & a 2-year-with non-life threatening injuries.



One person has died. We need your help with info. #SaySomething — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) June 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Continue to return to this page for the latest updates.