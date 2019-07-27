9OYS Living Local: East Carolina Motor Speedway

Robersonville, N.C. (WNCT)– For the town of Robersonville, racing is everything.

The East Carolina Motor Speedway opened up in 1990 by three racing enthusiasts. By 2005, the track keys were handed over Mr. Wayne Perry, who remains the owner today.

The asphalt, D-shaped track holds up to 3,000 people on race days.

Racers and fans travel from all over to attend racing Saturdays in Martin County.

Big names like Ernie Irvan, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rick Mast have all had the privileged to race at ECMS.

This town is a community linked as one family through racing.

There is an event for all age groups at the speedway. The youngest age requirement to get behind the wheel… only 13 years of age!

Every racer has a unique story accompanied with their car and more specifically the number of their car. I caught up with Kenneth Mercer, a local stock car driver to learn more about his story.

Check out the full story in the link below!