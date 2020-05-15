9OYS pays tribute to Lenoir County health care workers

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) 9OYS has been saying thank you, to health care workers across the East.

On Thursday we took a trip to UNC Lenoir Health Care to meet some of these workers.

They told 9OYS that while the job can be hard, it is more rewarding to see the difference being made in people’s lives, and how much it means to the people they care about taking care of.

Nurses across the county are stepping in as family members for patients in the hospital. That’s due to the no visitors’ guidelines.

The nurses I spoke with say they are doing all they can to make the patients feel safe, comfortable, and most importantly, loved.

Tammy Beyer has been a respiratory therapist at UNC Lenoir Health Care for 26 years. She works on the ventilators that are keeping COVID-19 patients breathing.

She is not only taking precious care of her patients but also making sure that when leaves the hospital she is doing the same for her daughter.

I also spoke with Madeline Howard, a registered nurse who says the reason she chose to be a floor nurse was because she loves building relationships with her patients and getting to see them everyday.

The nurses say their center has always prided itself on being a clean and safe facility, and right now they are just doubling down on sanitation. Making sure to wear masks and other protective gear every day. And also making sure that they are social distancing at home so they don’t bring anything back to the hospital when they go to work.

Like many health care facilities, UNC Lenoir Health Care is giving family members the ability to FaceTime and call with their loved ones who are in the hospital.

They are also doing something special, called Cheer Cards. Family members and friends can go online to unclenoir.org and write cards to their loved ones in the hospital. Staff will then hand-deliver the cards to patients every single day.

Another thing they are doing is called Patient Updates. Family members can call the hospital to relay a message to their loved one in the hospital, a staff member will share the message with the patient, and then the patients status is shared back with the family member. This can be done regularly.

Thank you to all of the health care workers working tirelessly to keep our loved ones safe.

They are putting themselves and their families at risk, to save ours.

Thank you, from the WNCT family.