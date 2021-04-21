A non-profit offers active duty service members with individual therapy

In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marines watch during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mental health for active duty service members is a growing need across the country.

Now in Jacksonville one network can provide active military members in crisis right when they need it.

The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors says this comes as a number of DoD Military Treatment Facilities in communities across the country have asked the clinic to help meet their growing demand.

So many people come and say they have been trying to get service for 3, 6 even 9 months sometimes. There in tears when we tell them we can get them in as quickly as we can. Beverly King, Clinic Director // Hope For The Warriors

King with the Cohen Network reports in the last month they have seen their clients depression scale decrease by 36% , quality of life scale increase by 19% and anxiety scale decrease by 21%.

She says it is a really simple process to get a referral to the clinic. King says they can usually get them in as soon as the same day.

Nathan Sweet is a local lawyer who works with military and veteran cases daily.

He says this could potentially help a lot of service members country wide.

Them having the opportunity to go somewhere to get help as they need throughout their time in it, I think will prevent a lot of bigger break downs. Nathan Sweet // Lawyer

Officials say this have a big impact in our area considering that there are over 44,000 active duty service members aboard Camp Lejeune.