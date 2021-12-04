A Pitt County Firefighter was taken to Vidant following an early morning commercial structure fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County officials say a firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured at an early morning commercial structure fire on Saturday.

Officials say a call came in at 1:03 am about a fire at the Consolidated Pipe and Supply Co. located on N. Memorial Drive near Airport Road.

Officials with Pitt County Emergency Services confirmed to WNCT that a firefighter was taken to Vidant Medical Center after being injured at the scene.

Greenville Fire and Rescue were still at the scene of the fire as of 10 am Saturday. Officials tell us they are securing the area and making sure any additional hot spots are distinguished.

