AAA Carolinas urges safety on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) AAA Carolinas urges those planning to celebrate the arrival of 2020 to do so responsibly.

AAA Carolinas says, ” New Year’s Eve is one of the holidays that is widely celebrated with alcohol. If drinking is part of your New Year’s holiday plan this season, don’t get behind the wheel.”

Last year in North Carolina, there were 1,204 crashes resulting in eight fatalities and 555 injuries from the time period of New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day, according to the NCDOT.

For those celebrating New Year’s, AAA Carolinas offers the following tips:

Decide ahead of time whether you will be drinking or driving – you cannot do both.

Plan your ride home before the night begins – whether that by designating a sober driver or planning to use a taxi service/ride-sharing service.

Download a ride-sharing app for convenience. Play around with the app to familiarize yourself with it.

Be aware of those around you. If you see someone getting behind the wheel intoxicated, take their keys and assist them in finding a safe ride home.

If you are hosting a party with alcohol, be a responsible host. Allow guests to stay the night if they need to or find them a safe ride home.

Have non-alcoholic beverages on hand and stop serving alcohol at least an hour before your guests go home.

Have non-alcoholic beverages on hand and stop serving alcohol at least an hour before your guests go home.

Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson said, ” Don’t start 2020 with a tragedy. Have a plan before you take your first sip of alcohol by designating a sober driver or utilizing a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft to ensure a safe holiday for you and everyone else on the road.”

A number of AAA clubs throughout the country are offering holiday safe ride services on select dates for members and nonmembers.

For a comprehensive list of the clubs participating, please click here.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with law enforcement across the state to put on its annual holiday Booze It & Lose It campaign, which runs from Dec. 8, 2019 – Jan. 1, 2020.