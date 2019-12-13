Additional $2 million approved for New Bern

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) FEMA and the State of North Carolina are announcing more than $1 million to reimburse the city of New Bern following Hurrican Florence.

Previously, FEMA approved more than $5 million to the city for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

The reimbursement to New Bern is for restoring electricity following the hurricane and work included replacing damaged utility poles and transformers.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.