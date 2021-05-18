African American Heritage Trail to unveil signs of history on Juneteenth

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern’s African American Heritage Trail is preparing to honor historic people and places.

It’s part of the committee’s Juneteenth commemoration. City leaders will dedicate several signs that explain and interpret significant historic events of the city’s African American heritage.

The committee’s chairman is excited for people to learn and celebrate the city’s remarkable history.

“There has been so much history created here in New Bern but it hasn’t been tracked things that you won’t find in your history book but we feel that they are things that need to be there. It will display events places and people that contributed greatly to the culture here in New Bern,” Bernard George, chairman of the African American Heritage Trail.

The signs will be unveiled on June 19th at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at five points in New Bern. Everyone is invited to attend.