Alzheimer Association launches Direct Connect Referral Program to healthcare professionals in ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter announced Monday the launch of its Direct Connect Referral Program.

This free service is designed to work together with physicians and other healthcare professionals to ensure that individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias receive the appropriate care and resources needed to improve their quality of life.

This program is the first of its kind in the Alzheimer’s community in all 51 Eastern North Carolina counties for which the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter serves.

Physicians and healthcare professionals at clinic offices, medical centers and hospitals throughout these 51 counties now have an opportunity to participate in the program.

Care planning has many benefits for the patient and their family, including:

Allowsnewly diagnosed individuals and their caregivers to learn about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in the community — resulting in a higher quality of life for those living with the disease.

This leads to fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits and better medication management.

Contributes to better management of other conditions that can be complicated by Alzheimer’s.

Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter says, ” We are thrilled about launching our new Direct Connect Referral Program, which provides an easy way to connect a doctor’s patients with our organization’s care and support services. We are deeply committed to supporting the family of people on their journey of diagnosis and treatment, while also adding value to the efforts of physicians’ offices. Our Direct Connect Referral Program is a win-win resource for all.”