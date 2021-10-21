American Red Cross looking for new volunteers to help pick up the pieces after disasters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross is now calling on all of you at home. The non-profit is looking to bring new volunteers on to its Disaster Action Team and is hosting a boot camp for it.

These volunteers hold a lot of responsibility as they are helping pick up the pieces after disaster has struck.

“The point of the boot camp is to give people a fast start to learn what they need to learn to become a disaster action volunteer,” said Michael Brown, a Red Cross Disaster Team Volunteer.

Training people for a greater purpose. That’s the goal of the American Red Cross when it comes to its Eastern North Carolina Disaster Action Team.

“It’s really fulfilling to see how that works with people and how that helps people who are really at some of the most difficult times of their lives when we are talking with folks,” said Brown.

Michael brown has been a disaster volunteer for the red cross for more than two decades. He says, they are there to help pick up the pieces after major disasters like fires, hurricanes and more.

“I’m also a volunteer fireman so I know it’s very difficult for people when the fire department leaves, now what? And I think we sort of build that bridge between this disaster and helping you start to get back on your feet,” said Brown.

Now the non-profit is looking to bring new members on through what they call the “Disaster Action Team Boot Camp.”

“Every time somebody comes and joins us and brings their talents and brings their passions and their love for their fellow mankind to the table, it just makes us better able to serve the people of Eastern North Carolina,” said Elisabeth Grant, a Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for the Red Cross.

Grant says, once these volunteers get trained, they hit the ground running when it comes to assistance.

“They’re going to provide emotional support and then they’re going to make sure the family has the immediate material needs they need as far as a place to stay, replacement clothes,” said Grant.

Both Grant and Brown noting that when it comes to helping their community, it’s what they feel called to do.

“We are all here because we care so deeply about people who are going through their worst day,” said Grant.

As far as what they expect from the volunteers? Well, it all comes down to one major attribute Grant says.

“When I am asked what is the most important quality that individual should have, they need to have compassion.”

The event will be taking place at two in-person locations from 8 AM – 6 PM. Lunch will be provided at both locations.

Greenville: Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 SW Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC

Rocky Mount: Station Square, 301 S. Church St., Rocky Mount, NC

There will also be a virtual option if you cannot attend in person. That link can be found at the registration for the event or by clicking here.