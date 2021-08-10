“AMEXCAN” helping bridge gap in minority vaccination rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina hosted one of its COVID task force meetings for people across ENC to learn more on protocols. They’re working to make sure vaccine availability and testing are being equally offered to minorities, especially the Latino community.

The organization hosted one of its task force meetings that included words from doctors, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and other organizations on how they are working to fix these disparities. One of the topics brought up was making sure education was available on the vaccine and that they are working to inform communities that it is safe.

Doctor Richard Watkins, the CEO of the Science Policy Action Network helped share some more insight on the vaccines effectiveness.

“What the vaccine allows for the body to do is train for a virus before it comes into contact with the virus. So that’s all the vaccine does is allow for the immune system to undergo a process that it normally undergoes everyday, all the time,” said Dr. Watkins. “Somebody who’s not vaccinated, the virus can go unchecked, replicating in somebody’s body, until oftentimes it’s too late. That’s why we want to give somebody the opportunity to jump ahead of the virus and get ready before they even see the virus.”

The meeting also worked to make sure people are aware of how closely AMEXCAN is working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to get vaccination rates up.

Representatives from area health departments were also in attendance to provide more info on upcoming vaccine clinics and events they plan to host.

For more information on AMEXCAN and its mission, click here.