(NEXSTAR) – Angela Lansbury, the beloved actress of “Murder, She Wrote” and various Broadway shows has died, her family confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets. She was 96.

Lansbury’s family says she “died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles” on Tuesday. She would have turned 97 on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The London-born actress is well known for multiple roles, including the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast,” Elvis Presley’s mother in “Blue Hawaii,” the PBS miniseries “Little Women,” and Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote.”

According to her IMDb page, her more recent roles included appearances in “Buttons, A New Musical Film,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “The Grinch,” all of which were released in 2018.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her on-stage roles in the play “Blithe Spirit” and musicals “Sweeney Todd,” “Gypsy,” “Dear World,” and “Mame.”

Though nominated 12 times for her leading role in “Murder, She Wrote,” Lansbury never received an Emmy. She was, however, inducted into the TV Hall of Fame in 1996.

Lansbury appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows during her extensive career, which began in the 1940s, IMDb shows. She received six Golden Globes, a People’s Choice Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and multiple other awards.

