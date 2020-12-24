No injuries as police continue to search Carolina Place Mall for reported ‘active shooter’

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are continuing to actively search Carolina Place Mall with multiple agencies in reference to a reported active shooter on Thursday.

The mall was evacuated and no injuries have been reported, Pineville Police confirmed.

Police are methodically searching the Carolina Place Mall and are treating the situation like ‘shots have been fired,’ although they cannot confirm yet that a shooting occurred.

We are continuing to actively search the Carolina Place Mall with multiple agencies in reference to a reported active shooter. The mall is evacuated and we have NO reported injuries. — Pineville Police (@PinevillePolice) December 24, 2020

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted Thursday night they were assisting Pineville Police with reports of an armed subject at the Carolina Place Mall.

Multiple units responded to Carolina Place mall Thursday located at 11025 Carolina Pl Pkwy.

@CMPD is assisting @PinevillePD with reports of an armed subject at Carolina Place Mall. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fy7YRS4rNG — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2020

Authorities are asking everyone to ‘please avoid the area.’ A reunification area for families has been established at the Sams parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. Access point is Park Rd Ext.

All building entrances to the Carolina Place mall have been blocked off and stores were evacuated.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates on this developing story.

