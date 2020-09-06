Atlantic Beach shops thriving, despite the pandemic summer

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 is affecting businesses across the East.

But the virus isn’t stopping people from going on vacation.

When the weather heats up, people head to the beach.

This summer is no exception.

Business owners say even with COVID-19, Atlantic Beach has been busy.

“We have just been amazed at how the season has been for us and how successful it’s been since we’ve had COVID,” said Patricia Davis, co-owner of Davis Beachwear.

Business is not what people expected this year–the year of a pandemic.

“We were wondering if anyone would come to the beach,” said Davis. “Compared to previous summers, it’s been an awesome season. It is our 70th season. It’s been the best season ever.”

Labor Day Weekend is bringing crowds to beach front restaurants like Idle Hour.

“It started Wednesday,” said Nancy Mayhew, manager of Idle Hour. “So Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Saturday and we’re expecting today and tomorrow to be good too.”

Owners say coming to the beach is a COVID-friendly activity.

“They can feel the air and the ocean breeze and walk and not be cooped up inside,” said Davis. “It just makes them feel normal again.”

Owners say they’re looking forward to a busy fall season as well.