BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that occurred in August 2022.

David Ray Willis, 42, and from Atlantic, has been charged with the murders of Phillip Raymond Fulcher and William “David” Fulcher. Both men were murdered in their home in Atlantic. The incident happened on August 3, 2022. Autopsies that were performed ruled the deaths a double homicide.

Willis was taken into custody after officers searched his home in Atlantic in December 2022. He remained in custody with a $1 million secured bond on ten counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Willis is currently being held without bond and had his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The investigation was led by Detective Sgt. J.C. Hawks with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office CSI, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Carolina Beach Police Department, the N.C. State Crime Lab and the Carteret County District Attorney’s Office.