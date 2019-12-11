Attorney General Josh Stein calls for Fentanyl to remain a schedule I drug

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein today joined a bipartisan coalition of all 56 attorneys general in calling for Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

“Fentanyl and its derivatives are deadly and they’ve helped to make the opioid epidemic the deadliest in history,” said Attorney General Stein.

“That’s why my office drafted the Synthetic Opioid Control Act in 2017, which classifies all fentanyl derivatives as controlled substances in North Carolina, and that’s why I urge Congress to pass the FIGHT Fentanyl Act and help keep communities across the country safe from these often-lethal substances.”

In their letter, the attorneys general urge Congress to pass S. 2701, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Joe Manchin.

The FIGHT Fentanyl Act will ensure law enforcement agencies and courts retain the tools needed to keep those who traffic in this deadly substance off the streets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order in February 2018 to schedule fentanyl-related substances.

According to the press release this scheduling order is set to expire less than two months from now on Feb. 6, 2020.

The FIGHT Fentanyl Act codifies DEA precedent to schedule fentanyl-related substances.