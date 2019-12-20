Attorney General Josh Stein condemns new federal attack on LGBTQ rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein today condemned the federal government’s latest effort to undermine the health care rights of LGBTQ individuals and families.

Under a new federal proposal, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is attempting to eliminate explicit protections for “gender identity or sexual orientation” in federal grant regulations.

“These protections are vital to ensuring safe, equal treatment for North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Eliminating these protections puts LGBTQ individuals – especially children – at greater risk for suffering discrimination and for receiving inadequate care. That’s unconscionable – the federal government needs to keep these protections in place.”

This proposal marks only the latest step the federal government has taken to deny LGBTQ individuals, youth, and families access to care and critical social services.

Attorney General Stein is joined in submitting the comment letter by the Attorneys General of California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.