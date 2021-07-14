Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr. seeking $30 million in federal lawsuit, holding briefing Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels will address the media on Wednesday to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit in the Andrew Brown Jr. case.

The suit seeks in excess of $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

On April 21, Brown Jr. was shot by Pasquotank County deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.

While authorities have shown footage to Brown Jr’s family, a judge refused to release the video publicly. Attorneys for Brown Jr. and family members have said they had only seen “snippets” of the video.

An independent autopsy indicated Brown Jr. was struck by four bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to the back of the head, his family members and their attorneys announced back in April.

The Pasquotank County sheriff said in June that two of the three deputies who were on administrative leave following the shooting have since returned to work. The third resigned at the end of June.

On May 17, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said the three deputies who shot at Brown Jr. would not be fired, but they would be disciplined and retrained. Four others who were initially placed on leave after the shooting returned to work shortly after because they hadn’t fired their weapons.

Earlier that same day, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies would not face charges because he said he believed the shooting was justified.

Womble said he believed there was a real or perceived threat to the lives of the deputies involved at the time of the shooting because “they were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over.”

Exactly two months after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies, activists tried to halt an increase to the sheriff’s office funding. The budget was approved unanimously.

