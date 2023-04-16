NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The Augusta GreenJackets emerged victorious against the Down East Wood Ducks, picking up a 3-0 victory.

Augusta (3-4) didn’t allow a run in the final two games (18 innings) to the Wood Ducks (5-3).

Jorge Bautista (W, 1-0) made his first start of the year and was spectacular, pitching five scoreless innings. His five-inning performance was the longest outing for any GreenJackets pitcher on the season.

The GreenJackets took an early lead, with David McCabe launching a two-run homer off of the scoreboard in left-center field in the bottom of the first. Augusta would add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth, with Tyler Collins driving home his second run of the series to put the GreenJackets up 3-0.

After Bautista departed, flamethrower Jared Johnson entered and pitched three stellar innings in relief, striking out six batters and approaching triple-digits on the radar gun. He was followed by Elison Joseph (S, 1), who entered in the ninth and picked up his first save of the year.

The Wood Ducks return to Grainger Stadium in Kinston for a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats. The first game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 10 am – 4 pm).