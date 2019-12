NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Authorities are seeking information on the anniversary of Deandre Hill’s homicide.

Officials responded to the 1900 block of Stimpson Street on December 22, 2016

Deandre Hill of New Bern was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Though years have passed, the officials remain committed to bringing closure to this case and diligently seeks justice for Hill.