Ayden Library holds a craft session making holiday items for troops overseas

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Ayden Library is working with NCPacks4Patriots and is gearing up crafting sessions to send items to troops overseas.

Many Americans made holiday plans, but military personnel will be continuing to protect our country,

Ayden Public Library is showing their appreciation and support by holding different crafting sessions. The items made will be placed in a goodie box with NCPacks4Patriots.

Ayden Public Library has committed to creating items for the troops now through 2020.

They also go to the Ayden Senior Center to do crafts with our seniors twice a month.

The Library Director for the Town of Ayden, Rachelle Mondovich, stated “I read a thank you note online this morning. He says you know after a while you just wonder… you don’t know how people feel back home. It touched him to get this little thank you and showing that we are thinking of him.”

To participate in the next craft session check out the Ayden Public Library.