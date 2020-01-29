Ayden wants to be on new HGTV show

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) A new HGTV show is looking for small towns to renovate. The Town of Ayden is putting in a bid for construction.

The show is called “Hometown Take Over.”

The people of Ayden worked all day Tuesday on their video application. They need it to audition for the show.

Creators of the video told 9 On Your Side it features a tour of the town, highlighting Ayden’s history and hot spots. It also shows the parts of town that may need a little help.

The new HGTV show renovates homes and buildings in the selected town.

Trying to be on the new show isn’t the town’s only effort to revitalize Ayden.

Leaders have spent much of last year working on plans for its vacant commercial buildings.

People hope the show will continue the current revitalization efforts.

Project leaders have already selected buildings and homes they hope will be renovated on the HGTV series if they are selected.