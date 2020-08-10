Back to school supply drive for Pitt County Schools

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – With students heading back to school in Pitt County, things will be different this school year due to COVID-19.

With social distancing required in the classroom and health precautions being taken, students won’t be sharing school supplies.

That’s why Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County is partnering with Suddenlink for a school supply drive.

“Some may not have what they need. It’s important that the community pull together for every child in Pitt County to have exactly what they need this school year,” said Parents for Public Schools director Kylene Dibble.

Children standing near a lemonade stand, while they also collect school supplies. All money made at the stand went back to purchasing supplies.

The supplies can either be ordered and shipped to Suddenlink’s Greenville office, or delivered.

The drive asks for notebooks, pens and pencils, hand sanitizer, colored pencils, and other school items.

“It’s more important than ever this year that school supplies are donated, because it’s important that every single student have their own supplies because there won’t be any sharing,” said Dibble.

The drive lasts until August 31st.

Greenville Suddenlink address: