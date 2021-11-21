Bald Head Island fire destroys three units and one home

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple first responder crews responded to a fire on Bald Head Island that consumed three units and one home Saturday night.

At approximately 7:56 pm on Saturday night, Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a structure fire in the Lighthouse Landing area.

Officials say a strong north wind caused the fire to spread quickly to adjacent structures.

In total there was a loss of three units in Lighthouse Landing and one home and crofter on North Bald Head Wynd.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Officials reported the fire was partially contained at approximately 9:45 pm, and fully contained by around 1:00 am.

A fireguard has remained on the scene throughout the morning to monitor the area and suppress rekindling.

Additional crews and equipment from Boiling Springs Lake, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow, and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted. EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded.

Bald Head Island officials say the fire marshal is expected to begin the investigation into the cause of the fire later Sunday morning.