Bank of America Donates $7,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Bank of America donated $7,500 to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP) new “Workforce Development Initiative.”

The grant was distributed among 3 counties; Beaufort, Pitt and Craven County.

BGCCP Workforce Readiness Programming will provide hard and soft skills to middle school and high school members.

President & CEO, Kimberly Boyd, stated “The future of our communities depends on a ready workforce and we dedicate ourselves to ensuring our young people are both inspired and prepared for careers right here in Eastern North Carolina. Our middle school and high school youth are out in their community exploring career options and then investigating the skills and training needed to pursue their goals.”