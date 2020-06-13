Bars reopening in New Orleans. Will tourists come?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Bars are being allowed to reopen in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question as bar owners got ready to reopen on Saturday was whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat financially.
The reopening comes with restrictions. Bars can be filled to only 25 percent capacity. And live music remains off-limits. City officials are warning bar owners – and patrons – to be mindful of social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.